Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Down 64.6% in December

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. 367,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,061. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

