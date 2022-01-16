Financial Contrast: Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) vs. Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gogo and Mynaric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 3 0 2.40 Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 40.48%. Mynaric has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Mynaric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Gogo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gogo and Mynaric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $269.72 million 5.33 -$250.04 million ($0.63) -20.76 Mynaric $780,000.00 309.17 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Mynaric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -20.29% N/A -1.07% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mynaric beats Gogo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

