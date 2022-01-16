Financial Contrast: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) versus Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and NantHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 80.95 -$60.17 million N/A N/A NantHealth $73.17 million 1.52 -$56.33 million ($0.54) -1.78

NantHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Iris Energy and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iris Energy currently has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 130.15%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A NantHealth -94.48% N/A -19.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iris Energy beats NantHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

