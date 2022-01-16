Financial Survey: Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) vs. Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Galectin Therapeutics and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galectin Therapeutics N/A -208.45% -100.56% Rigel Pharmaceuticals -9.85% -25.22% -8.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Galectin Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 593.07%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 292.56%. Given Galectin Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Galectin Therapeutics is more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galectin Therapeutics and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.47 million ($0.54) -3.74 Rigel Pharmaceuticals $108.62 million 3.81 -$29.74 million ($0.09) -26.89

Galectin Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galectin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments. The company was founded by James C. Czirr and Anatole A. Klyosov on July 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company’s products include Tavalisse, Fostamatinib and R835. Rigel Pharmaceuticals was founded by Donald G. Payan, James M. Gower, Thomas A. Raffin, Garry P. Nolan and Ronald B. Garren on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

