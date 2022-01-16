First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of First American Financial worth $27,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

