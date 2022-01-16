First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Raised to $92.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

