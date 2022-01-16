First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.11 and last traded at $54.99. Approximately 240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.62%.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

