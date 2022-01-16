First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,050 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

