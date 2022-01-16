First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $396.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $506.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

