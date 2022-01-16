First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,179 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 354.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $374.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

