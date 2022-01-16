First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.04.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

