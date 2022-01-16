First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) by 361.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

