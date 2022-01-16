First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 927.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $607.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $652.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $712.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.