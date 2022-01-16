First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4,381.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

