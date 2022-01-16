First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,600 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 1,014,455 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 79.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 647,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 200.1% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTM opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

