First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Short Interest Down 71.4% in December

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $58.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNDM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,056,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000.

