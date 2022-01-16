First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the December 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of FTXL stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $77.54. 14,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,825. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

