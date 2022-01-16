First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

