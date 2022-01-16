FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $73.85 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

