FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.