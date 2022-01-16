Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $232.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.31. The company had a trading volume of 722,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,870. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.14. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

