Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVE. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.29.

FIVE opened at $173.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.14. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

