Font (FONT) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Font has a market capitalization of $569,475.44 and approximately $26,207.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Font has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Font coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Font Profile

Font is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

