Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

