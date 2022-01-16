Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.69

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.69 and traded as high as $118.80. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 7,638 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
