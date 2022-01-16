Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.69

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.69 and traded as high as $118.80. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 7,638 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

