Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Insulet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $242.71 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.18.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

