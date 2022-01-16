Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.