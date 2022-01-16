Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.69 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

