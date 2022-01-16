Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.25 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,766,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

