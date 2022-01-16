Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 77,200 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 989.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 492,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,909 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Trade Desk by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.41, a PEG ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

