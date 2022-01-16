Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 413.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

