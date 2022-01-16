Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Update

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FCAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 85,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,370. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,569,000. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,017,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 280,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 446,277 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 420,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 170,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

