Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $1,419,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

