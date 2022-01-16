Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65. 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

