Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

Freshpet stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

