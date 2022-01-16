Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Fresnillo stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

