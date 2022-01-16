Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($12.22) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.54) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.19) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.19) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,113.13 ($15.11).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 807.60 ($10.96) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 894.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 846.87. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($10.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.20). The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

