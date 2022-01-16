Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,635 ($35.77) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.40) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,989.43 ($40.58).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,346 ($18.27) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,286 ($17.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,470 ($47.10). The company has a market capitalization of £530.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,899.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,296.32.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($36.20) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($135,757.43).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.