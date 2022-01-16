Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Price Target Cut to 1,855.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from 2,408.00 to 1,855.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Frontier Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTC FRRDF opened at $32.50 on Thursday.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

