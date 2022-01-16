FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 135 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.