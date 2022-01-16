Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have commented on FUPBY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 48,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,027. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

