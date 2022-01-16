Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 227,498 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,498 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $99,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 576,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC opened at $89.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.