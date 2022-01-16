Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 339 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $71,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 513.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,133,000 after buying an additional 501,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,021,000 after buying an additional 307,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 18,863.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 153,737 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $192.32 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.47 and a 52 week high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

