Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $87.43 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,231 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of FTI Consulting worth $87,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.98. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

