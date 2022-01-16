Fure Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,513,000. Yale University boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.