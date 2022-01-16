Fure Financial Corp Buys Shares of 14,065 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.