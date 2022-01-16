FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Increased by Analyst

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHAK. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.17.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

