FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issued By William Blair

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will earn $10.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.17.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.66. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

