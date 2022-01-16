FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Reduced by Analyst

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nikon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Shares of Nikon stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Nikon has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Nikon had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

