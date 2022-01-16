FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE:AEE opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 15.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 100.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,778,000 after purchasing an additional 179,980 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ameren by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

